If Roe is overturned, Atlanta officials want APD investigations to be ‘lowest priority’

A resolution advanced by a council committee this week also asks that no city funds be used to record or track where abortions are occurring, or provide such information to another government agency.

In 2019, Georgia’s Legislature passed a restrictive abortion law outlawing the procedure in most cases once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. That law could take effect if Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed the right to an abortion nationwide, is overturned by the Supreme Court, as a recently leaked draft of a ruling indicates.