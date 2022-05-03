What Georgians say about abortion and Roe v. Wade, according to polls

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regularly polls Georgia voters and asked about abortion when it was on the U.S. Supreme Court agenda and as state lawmakers were considering a bill to significantly curtail the procedure in 2019. In January, 24% of registered voters said they wanted the Supreme Court to overturn the decision, with 68% opposed. In 2019, 24% also said the decision should be overturned, with 70% saying it should remain. The margin of error on both polls was between 3 and 4 percentage points.