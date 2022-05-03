BreakingNews
First day of early voting sets a turnout record for Georgia primary
What Georgians say about abortion and Roe v. Wade, according to polls

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Most Georgians oppose overturning Roe v. Wade but are more open to placing some restrictions on abortion, according to recent polling.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regularly polls Georgia voters and asked about abortion when it was on the U.S. Supreme Court agenda and as state lawmakers were considering a bill to significantly curtail the procedure in 2019. In January, 24% of registered voters said they wanted the Supreme Court to overturn the decision, with 68% opposed. In 2019, 24% also said the decision should be overturned, with 70% saying it should remain. The margin of error on both polls was between 3 and 4 percentage points.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in 2019 that bans all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape and incest that are reported to authorities. In January, 54% of voters opposed allowing the law to go into effect, compared with 38% supporting it. Three years earlier, the numbers were tighter. Before Kemp signed the bill into law, about 49% said they opposed it, with 45% indicating their support.

While the extremes often are the loudest in the debate about abortion, most Georgians see gray area. A majority in 2019 did say the procedure should be legal in most or all cases.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

