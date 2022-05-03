Leaked abortion opinion could herald seismic changes in Georgia

“I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose,” said Warnock, the leader of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. “And that will never change.”

Caption Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan rails against a bill that would outlaw most abortions in Georgia. Photo by Bob Andres Caption Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan rails against a bill that would outlaw most abortions in Georgia. Photo by Bob Andres

Other Democrats echoed similar themes. State Sen. Jen Jordan, whose speech opposing the state’s anti-abortion lawcatapulted her to national prominence, tied the leaked draft to her campaign to defeat Republican Attorney General Chris Carr.

“If this decision holds, Georgia is the next battleground for reproductive freedom, and we need an Attorney General who will fight for our right to choose,” she said. “That’s why I’m running.”

And though Stacey Abrams didn’t comment late Monday, she was one of the most vocal critics of Georgia’s anti-abortion law and has pledged to oppose new restrictions if she’s elected governor.

‘More determined’

Many Georgia Republicans were reluctant to take a victory lap until the ruling is released, though they expressed hope that the draft opinion, which stated that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” stayed largely intact.

The governor’s campaign emphasized his support for the ant-abortion law despite legal challenges and threats of financial payback. His spokesman Cody Hall also lamented the “unprecedented breach of U.S. Supreme Court protocol” behind the leak.

Kemp’s main GOP rival, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, touted his support for conservative justices tapped by Donald Trump and promised more restrictions in 2023.

Caption David Perdue, Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Caption David Perdue, Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

“When I’m governor,” said Perdue, “Georgia will be the safest place in America for the unborn.”

Activists and candidates predicted the leaked draft would give supporters an urgent new reason to vote. Cole Muzio of Frontline, a conservative anti-abortion group, said if the draft is formalized it would be “everything the pro-life movement has been working and praying for.”

“As voters head to the polls,” he added, “lives literally hang in the balance like never before.”

Ruwa Romman, a Democratic candidate for a Gwinnett-based House race, said she anticipated that the leaked decision would energize suburban women who oppose new limits on abortion.

“I’m more determined than ever to win my race and help elect Stacey Abrams and other candidates in Georgia who are unwaveringly committed to protecting our reproductive freedoms, including abortions, at every level,” she said.

‘Open season’

The draft opinion, which is dated February, would effectively clear the way for states to restrict or ban abortions. Georgia is among the 26 states likely to ban abortion if the Roe decision is struck down, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights organization.

The state’s anti-abortion measure, dubbed the “heartbeat law” by Kemp and other supporters, was the center of polarizing and emotional debate in 2019 before it was blocked by the courts from taking effect.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from the same year showed roughly 70% of Georgia voters opposed overturning the Roe case, which has guaranteed the right to an abortion for nearly a half-century. But voters were more closely split on the restrictive state law.

Caption Appeals court will not rule on Georgia's heartbeat bill until cases are heard in other states Caption Appeals court will not rule on Georgia's heartbeat bill until cases are heard in other states

As word of the draft opinion circulated, some state GOP legislators privately discussed imposing stricter limitations on abortion if Roe is struck down – potentially in a special legislative session before the November vote.

That would be permissible if the Supreme Court issues a decision modeled after the draft, said Anthony Kreis, a Georgia State University constitutional law professor.

“The opinion, if it came to pass as written, would essentially mark an open season for any and all abortions in Georgia.”