Hundreds join Lake Allatoona boat parade to honor Trump, America

Mark McKinnon, a public affairs officer with the state Department of Natural Resources, said Friday that he expected about 1,000 people to attend the Trump Boat Parade at Clarks Hill Lake outside of Augusta, while another 500 people were expected at the Trump and America Boat Parade at Lake Allatoona near Acworth.

By Saturday, more than 650 people had signed up to attend the Allatoona event in Cobb County on the boat parade’s Facebook page.