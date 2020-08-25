Boat parade celebrating Trump will take place in Georgia this weekend

There have been reports of other Trump boat parades overwhelming waters, displacing other gatherings on lakes and at times sinking smaller watercraft. Donna Ligon of Evans told The Augusta Chronicle she hopes the event can take place without those difficulties.

“As far as ground rules, hopefully, common sense will show up,” Ligon said. “Everyone is just passing the word to respect others and keep it slow, peaceful and safe.”

Mark McKinnon, a public affairs officer for the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, told the newspaper his agency “will have patrol boats on the water to assist with disabled or distressed boats and we will be enforcing all boating laws as we always do.”

Ligon said several friends with boats plan to attend Saturday’s festivities. She and her family will sail on their houseboat Dangerously Knotty during the parade.

“I would hope this can be a safe, fun family day where we can all just come together for a chance for our boating community to show the love for this country and our president,” she said.