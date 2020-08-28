Two boat rallies honoring Trump planned for Georgia lakes this weekend

The event page sparked more people to reach out about the rally, and Weir said he expected airplane and helicopter flyovers and people setting up booths on the side of the road leading to the lake to sell flags and shirts. People will be coming from across Georgia and South Carolina, he said.

“Crazy how this event has blown up!” Weir wrote. “This just shows you the power of social media today!”

McKinnon said DNR game wardens have already worked similar large-scale events at lakes Lanier, Hartwell and Blackshear and he expects boaters to be courteous and respectful and obey boating laws. Patrol boats will be on the water to help disabled or distressed boats and to enforce the laws.

He also said he expects game warden or law enforcement help from South Carolina and from local counties.

Jennifer King, the public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, which includes the Allatoona event, said she continues to have concerns about such events contributing to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“We always try to encourage people to stay away from large gatherings,” she said. “First and foremost, we would encourage them to avoid going.”

If people do attend, King said, they should be sure to wear a mask, maintain distance, wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, not touch anyone else and not share food or utensils.

“The main thing is to just be very self-protective,” she said. “When you’re being self-protective, you’re also protecting others.”