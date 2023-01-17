Henry County, Red Cross partner on Locust Grover emergency shelter

Henry County and the American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Monday for those whose homes were destroyed or damaged by last week’s deadly storms.
The shelter is at the Locust Grove Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland Street, in Locust Grove, and opened around 4 p.m., the county said. Mobile showers, bathrooms, washers and dryers are available to those who need them, Henry leaders said.
The shelter opening comes as communities throughout the state face weeks of repairs after the storms, which downed powerlines, scattered trees like match sticks and ripped holes in buildings. The National Weather Service on Monday said that at least five tornadoes touched down during the inclement weather.
Schools that had switched to virtual learning or cancelled classes because of the anticipated weather -- such as Henry County -- return to normal operations on Tuesday.
Henry said Verizon’s Disaster Response team is offering wi-fi and charging stations. The Salvation Army has set up a mobile kitchen for the Indian Creek mobile home community whose residents can receive up to two meals per day if they are still without power.
For information, call the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or the Henry County Emergency Management Agency at 770-288-7894.
