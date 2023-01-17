Henry County, Red Cross partner on Locust Grover emergency shelter

The shelter is at the Locust Grove Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland Street, in Locust Grove, and opened around 4 p.m., the county said. Mobile showers, bathrooms, washers and dryers are available to those who need them, Henry leaders said.

The shelter opening comes as communities throughout the state face weeks of repairs after the storms, which downed powerlines, scattered trees like match sticks and ripped holes in buildings. The National Weather Service on Monday said that at least five tornadoes touched down during the inclement weather.