Henry County names Carl Knowlton interim superintendent of schools

“We will continue to ensure that exceptional academic outcomes for all students are not by chance, but an expectation across Henry County Schools,” he said.

Davis on Thursday was named the leader of Cherokee County Schools in a 4-3 vote. Davis said in a release that her start date would be announced soon.

The Henry board said it will begin to search for a permanent leader for the 2024-2025 school year and said district will keep resident, parents and others updated on the school system’s website.

Knowlton has been with the district since 2002, serving first as an assistant principal at the then-Henry County Middle and later at Austin Road Elementary. He was Davis’ chief of staff for three years before moving to human resources in 2021 to become the department’s leader.

“Dr. Knowlton is the ideal candidate to lead us through this transitional period,” board chairwoman Sophe Pope said. “He is a familiar presence in our community who has a deep understanding of the district and the many roles and responsibilities necessary to provide the best possible environment for our nearly 44,000 students and 6,000 staff.”