Henry schools superintendent named finalist for same job in Cherokee County

Cherokee County’s school board has a familiar name in mind to be its next superintendent: Mary Elizabeth Davis, the current superintendent of Henry County’s school district.

Cherokee school district officials announced late Wednesday that Davis is the finalist to be its top administrator. Cherokee’s current superintendent, Brian Hightower, has announced he is retiring at the end of May. The Cherokee school board is scheduled to vote on Feb. 15 on whether to hire Davis, her start date and contract.

“The district’s impressive track record in student achievement and community involvement resonates deeply with my own experience in nurturing student success across large school districts,” Davis said in a statement shared by Cherokee officials. “I am excited to join the educators, staff, and families of Cherokee to continue to build on this extraordinary legacy.”