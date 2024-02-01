Henry schools superintendent named finalist for same job in Cherokee County

Cherokee County’s school board has a familiar name in mind to be its next superintendent: Mary Elizabeth Davis, the current superintendent of Henry County’s school district.
Cherokee school district officials announced late Wednesday that Davis is the finalist to be its top administrator. Cherokee’s current superintendent, Brian Hightower, has announced he is retiring at the end of May. The Cherokee school board is scheduled to vote on Feb. 15 on whether to hire Davis, her start date and contract.
“The district’s impressive track record in student achievement and community involvement resonates deeply with my own experience in nurturing student success across large school districts,” Davis said in a statement shared by Cherokee officials. “I am excited to join the educators, staff, and families of Cherokee to continue to build on this extraordinary legacy.”
Cherokee’s school district had approximately 42,000 students last year. Henry had slightly more, about 43,000 students.
Davis was appointed superintendent of Henry’s school district in November 2017. In October, she was named one of four finalists for Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year. Fred Williams of Dublin City Schools was named the winner.
During her time in Henry County, the district had an 11-point gain on the state’s College and Career Ready Performance Index and doubled the number of students enrolled in advanced coursework, Cherokee officials noted in their announcement. Henry’s school district recently dealt with a cyber attack that forced it to suspend all online connections to protect itself.
Before taking the job in Henry, Davis worked as an administrator in the Cobb and Gwinnett school districts. Davis began her professional career as a chemistry teacher in Virginia and a physical science teacher in Cobb County.
