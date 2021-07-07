ajc logo
X

Hazard pay ends for Atlanta’s frontline employees

Atlanta firefighters put out a fire on May 21, 2021. Firefighters were among the city employees who got additional pay for working on the front lines during the pandemic.
Caption
Atlanta firefighters put out a fire on May 21, 2021. Firefighters were among the city employees who got additional pay for working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The more than 5,000 frontline employees working for the city of Atlanta will no longer receive the additional hazard pay put in place at the start of the pandemic.

The City Council on Tuesday ratified an executive order from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that ended the hazard pay policy on July 1.

Bottoms first instituted hazard pay for 5,400 employees who worked on the frontlines — including police and firefighters, solid waste workers and parks and recreation staff — in March 2020. They received an additional $500 per month in hazard pay for working in person during the pandemic.

The order was in effect on a month-to-month basis, until a COVID-19 vaccine was available to city employees and the city resumed in-person office operations for non-critical workers, Bottoms’ order stated.

As cases declined locally and vaccination rates increased, Atlanta entered Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan in June, which allowed city employees to return to government buildings. City Hall is set to reopen to the public next month, according to a mayor’s office official.

In Other News
1
2 public input sessions planned for proposed Atlanta police training...
2
Metro Atlanta rents, like home prices, rising fast
3
Henry Commission on road to strike TSPLOST deal with cities
4
Gwinnett school district to hold summer graduation
5
Atlanta City Hall set to fully reopen to public in August
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top