Atlanta City Hall set to fully reopen to public in August

The public will be allowed into Atlanta City Hall for the first time since officials closed it following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The city’s decision comes after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently issued an executive order directing everyone to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times when entering or moving through city facilities.

The order will allow City Council to resume in-person meetings, based on the current COVID-19 data, according to the mayor’s office. Council President Felicia Moore has not said when the council plans to return to in-person meetings.