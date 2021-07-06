ajc logo
Atlanta City Hall set to fully reopen to public in August

Atlanta is planning to fully reopen City Hall to the public beginning Aug. 9, according to the mayor’s office. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
Atlanta is planning to fully reopen City Hall to the public beginning Aug. 9, according to the mayor’s office. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Local News
By Wilborn P. Nobles III, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta is planning to fully reopen City Hall to the public beginning Aug. 9, according to the mayor’s office.

The public will be allowed into Atlanta City Hall for the first time since officials closed it following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The city’s decision comes after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently issued an executive order directing everyone to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times when entering or moving through city facilities.

The order will allow City Council to resume in-person meetings, based on the current COVID-19 data, according to the mayor’s office. Council President Felicia Moore has not said when the council plans to return to in-person meetings.

The order did not specify if this means Atlanta is entering Phase 5 of its five-phase COVID-19 Response Plan, which requires vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in city government buildings. City employees and the public will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure whenever they enter city buildings.

Last month, Atlanta entered Phase 4 to allow city employees to return to government buildings.

Bottoms in June also issued an executive order directing city officials to begin accepting permit applications for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons, effective immediately. The events can only occur under the guidelines outlined by the city to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter J.D. Capelouto contributed to this article.

