Atlanta enters phase 4 of coronavirus reopening plan

Atlanta entered Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan Wednesday afternoon, which allows city employees to return to government buildings.
City facilities remain closed to the public until phase 5 of Atlanta’s reopening plan is enacted, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Atlanta is operating with a five-phase COVID-19 Response Plan, which requires vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in city government buildings. City employees and the public will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure whenever they enter city buildings.
The city also installed temperature screening device at public entrances. In an effort to prevent COVID-19 spread, the city instituted more rigorous cleaning schedules and protocols at security checkpoint entrances.
The mayor’s office announced the discontinued use of water fountains as well. City government established a new janitorial cleaning and disinfecting system with foggers that sanitize the entire space.
City buildings also have enhanced air systems to improve airflow and ventilation, hand sanitizers throughout the buildings, and touchless soap dispensers in restrooms, according to the news release.
Phase 4 of the city’s reopening plan comes after the City Council on Monday passed an ordinance to provide 40,000 free round-trip MARTA Breeze Cards to residents who need transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites. The cards are available through The United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Atlanta entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan last month, which expanded the city’s attendance limit for outdoors events to less than 20,000 people.