Fulton, other metro Atlanta counties continuing counting votes

As people across the nation watched Georgia and a handful of other states that will determine the presidency, the count of decisive provision ballots lumbered into a second day.

Most experts laud mail-in vote counting process as transparent and fair.

But it hasn’t been without controversy, sometimes stoked by President Donald Trump, who has made unsubstantiated claims of fraud and threatened legal action.

On Wednesday, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer tweeted that he filed a lawsuit in Chatham County to “prevent the unlawful counting of absentee ballots” after he alleged an observer saw an “unidentifiable woman mix over 50 ballots into the stack of uncounted absentee ballots.”

But the counts march on.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that there were about 131,000 absentee ballots still uncounted, with about 48,000 of those from Fulton County voters. Fulton elections director Rick Barron said Tuesday night that his staff would finish the count sometime past midnight. “As long as it takes, we’ll be here,” Barron said.

These mail-in ballots are noteworthy and controversial for all sorts of reasons, but they all go through the same process in Futon.

The noisy elections warehouse is where difficult ballots receive more scrutiny, by a Republican and a Democrat sitting together and reviewing the ballots in question. They try to determine the intention of the voter. The rare tie is broken by a county election’s official.

Julian Miller (right), a fellow with the National Voter at Home Institute, speaks with individuals about the adjudication ballot process at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center in Atlanta’s Blandtown community, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Certain ballots with marking issues were being adjudicated by a bi-partisan tandem team at the warehouse. An individual identifying themselves as a Republican and Democrat looked over each ballot and decided if they could make a judgment on the intent of the voter. If a decision is not reached, Ralph Jones, Fulton County Registration Chief, will make a final decision. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Halsey Knapp, a Democratic attorney who has fought in notable Georgia election cases, said the most common issues have been in the U.S. Senate special election for Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat in which there were 21 candidates.

Because that race takes up more room on the ballot, there’s a greater chance for errant marks, Knapp said. He added that some people bubbled in multiple candidates, which isn’t how Georgia’s voting system work.

He said ballots come in batches of 100 voters. Of those, he said roughly 2% need to be adjudicated — but until they are finalized, the entire batch is held up, which delays results.

Gwinnett County is set to begin its adjudication process Thursday at 9 a.m.

Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political science professor who has studied Georgia politics for decades, said the heavy focus on the absentee ballot count in metro Atlanta is a sign of how close the race is in the state.

Explore Few absentee ballots rejected as Georgia counts votes

“The fact that we don’t have them all counted, that’s not at all surprising,” Bullock said. “That it matters maybe is.”

Fulton received roughly 142,000 mail-in ballots — compared to just over 58,000 people who voted in person on Tuesday.

This shift has likely put “tremendous pressure” on county elections officials in Fulton and DeKalb, because of the possibility of a recount or litigation over the tight election results, Bullock said.

As the sun begins to fall behind Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Fulton County elections workers continue to sort absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2020. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia remained uncalled Wednesday afternoon, along with the more predictable swing states Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

While much of the national focus was on the counting of absentee ballots in heavily populated metro Atlanta counties, there were thousands of ballots also being counted around the state.

In Houston County, election officials were busy adjudicating several hundred absentee mail-in ballots that counting scanners that required human review.

Houston elections supervisor Debra Presswood said was hoping to have their review process finished by the end of Wednesday, which would mean a total of roughly 20,000 Houston ballots added to the state totals on Wednesday.

“We realize people want the numbers,” Presswood said. “We wanted to make sure everything is reported correctly and then we can explain what we reported.”

Staff writers J.D. Capelouto and Brad Schrade contributed to this article.