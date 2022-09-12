Fulton elections board to hold special meeting Tuesday

Fulton — home to roughly 750,000 active voters — has been without a full-time elections director since April 1. The interim director Nadine Williams has been with the county’s elections department more than a decade.

The five-member board, comprised of Democrats and Republicans, votes on elections policy and decides things like hundreds of polling place locations. The board also recommends finalists for elections director that are usually ratified by the Fulton County Commission.

The position is open because Richard Barron announced his resignation at the end of 2021 but agreed to stay on until April 1 to help ensure a smooth transition.

Board members announced a sole finalist in late March — Derek Bowens, who currently leads elections in Durham County, North Carolina — only for him to bow out less than 24 hours later. He cited his reason as “a family matter.”

No other finalist has been announced since then. Early voting in the general election begins Oct. 17 — or in about 35 days.

Anyone walking into the job faces the prospect of a Republican-run state government temporarily taking over elections management in the Democratic stronghold of Fulton, depending upon the results of an ongoing state investigation into how the county runs elections. Officials have said that any takeover would wait until after this year’s results are certified.

It is shaping up to be a hot cycle that could draw many voters. UGA football legend Republican Herschel Walker is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp.