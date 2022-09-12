BreakingNews
BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Walton County
Fulton elections board to hold special meeting Tuesday

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections meets at the Assembly Hall of the Fulton County Government Center to certify the June general primary run-off election on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Fulton County officials have announced its elections board will hold a previously unscheduled meeting Tuesday solely to discuss personnel matters.

The board will convene the 10 a.m. meeting and then immediately enter a closed-door executive session to talk personnel, according a news release from Fulton external affairs staff. “The Board plans to discuss no elections business or hear public comments during this time,” per the announcement.

There’s something else unusual about this meeting. The elections board typically meets for a couple hours at most inside assembly hall starting at 10 a.m. But Tuesday’s proceedings will last all day and be held in two sections.

Both phases, per the news release, will be hosted within the county’s 141 Pryor St. main building: The board will convene inside a third-floor suite from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., then inside assembly hall from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Both of those room have the technology to host Zoom meetings.

So what is the biggest personnel gap in the Fulton elections department? That’d be the top job.

Fulton — home to roughly 750,000 active voters — has been without a full-time elections director since April 1. The interim director Nadine Williams has been with the county’s elections department more than a decade.

Fulton County interim elections director Nadine Williams attends a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections in Atlanta on Monday, June 27, 2022. The board met to certify the June general primary run-off election. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton County interim elections director Nadine Williams attends a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections in Atlanta on Monday, June 27, 2022. The board met to certify the June general primary run-off election. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton County interim elections director Nadine Williams attends a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections in Atlanta on Monday, June 27, 2022. The board met to certify the June general primary run-off election. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The five-member board, comprised of Democrats and Republicans, votes on elections policy and decides things like hundreds of polling place locations. The board also recommends finalists for elections director that are usually ratified by the Fulton County Commission.

The position is open because Richard Barron announced his resignation at the end of 2021 but agreed to stay on until April 1 to help ensure a smooth transition.

Board members announced a sole finalist in late March — Derek Bowens, who currently leads elections in Durham County, North Carolina — only for him to bow out less than 24 hours later. He cited his reason as “a family matter.”

No other finalist has been announced since then. Early voting in the general election begins Oct. 17 — or in about 35 days.

Anyone walking into the job faces the prospect of a Republican-run state government temporarily taking over elections management in the Democratic stronghold of Fulton, depending upon the results of an ongoing state investigation into how the county runs elections. Officials have said that any takeover would wait until after this year’s results are certified.

It is shaping up to be a hot cycle that could draw many voters. UGA football legend Republican Herschel Walker is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp.

Court puts Sen. Graham’s testimony on hold in Fulton special grand jury election probe

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

