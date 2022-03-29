Fulton elections director candidate withdraws name after less than a day

The elections head since 2013, Richard Barron, will leave as Fulton County’s election director on Friday. No less than the former President Donald Trump accused Barron of committing a “crime” while citing a debunked election conspiracy.

Barron announced his resignation at the end of 2021, but agreed to stay until April 1 to ensure a smooth transition.

The board announced two weeks ago that Nadine Williams would take over as interim director when Barron leaves. So it appears she’ll be in that role a bit longer than she thought.

There are about 50 days before the general primary election begins.