ajc logo
X

Fulton elections director candidate withdraws name after less than a day

Derek Bowens is seen on a virtual chat with the chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. (EAC YouTube)

Credit: EAC YouTube

caption arrowCaption
Derek Bowens is seen on a virtual chat with the chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. (EAC YouTube)

Credit: EAC YouTube

Credit: EAC YouTube

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Derek Bowens was the sole finalist to become director of Fulton County’s elections department — for less than 24 hours.

Fulton’s elections board named the current Durham County, North Carolina elections chief as their lone recommendation at a 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday. But 19 hours later, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, county communications staff said he had bowed out.

“Mr. Bowens subsequently withdrew his name from consideration. The Board of Registration & Elections will meet in coming days to discuss next steps,” wrote county spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt.

Bowens was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.

ExploreFulton elections 2022: Embattled firm renewed, still no permanent leader

Elections leaders acknowledged all along that this was going to be a hard position to fill considering the national scrutiny anyone in that role was sure to face. That includes the threat of a state takeover while running the state’s red-hot Senate and gubernatorial races for 10% of all Georgians.

The elections head since 2013, Richard Barron, will leave as Fulton County’s election director on Friday. No less than the former President Donald Trump accused Barron of committing a “crime” while citing a debunked election conspiracy.

Barron announced his resignation at the end of 2021, but agreed to stay until April 1 to ensure a smooth transition.

The board announced two weeks ago that Nadine Williams would take over as interim director when Barron leaves. So it appears she’ll be in that role a bit longer than she thought.

There are about 50 days before the general primary election begins.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
‘I turned my pain into purpose’: Woman who lost son to gun violence opens youth training center

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton commissioner Hall accused of sexual harassment
1h ago
MARTA holding community meeting Tuesday on Clayton County BRT
4h ago
Fulton names sole finalist for elections director
18h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top