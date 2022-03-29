Fulton elections director candidate withdraws name after less than a day

Derek Bowens was the sole finalist to become director of Fulton County’s elections department — for less than 24 hours.
Fulton’s elections board named the current Durham County, North Carolina elections chief as their lone recommendation at a 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday. But 19 hours later, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, county communications staff said he had bowed out.
“Mr. Bowens subsequently withdrew his name from consideration. The Board of Registration & Elections will meet in coming days to discuss next steps,” wrote county spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt.
Bowens was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.
Elections leaders acknowledged all along that this was going to be a hard position to fill considering the national scrutiny anyone in that role was sure to face. That includes the threat of a state takeover while running the state’s red-hot Senate and gubernatorial races for 10% of all Georgians.
The elections head since 2013, Richard Barron, will leave as Fulton County’s election director on Friday. No less than the former President Donald Trump accused Barron of committing a “crime” while citing a debunked election conspiracy.
Barron announced his resignation at the end of 2021, but agreed to stay until April 1 to ensure a smooth transition.
The board announced two weeks ago that Nadine Williams would take over as interim director when Barron leaves. So it appears she’ll be in that role a bit longer than she thought.
There are about 50 days before the general primary election begins.
