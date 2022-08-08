Abrams wants Music Midtown’s end to resonate with voters

With three months until the election, Abrams is intent on casting the state’s anti-abortion law and pro-gun policies as a threat to business. Beyond the TV spot, her campaign has also rolled out a string of digital ads highlighting Kemp’s response to the festival fallout.

She’s trying to prevent the GOP from pulling off a repeat of what happened the last time a major Georgia event was canceled in response to Republican policies.

Combined Shape Caption Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference at the Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, as he and his supporters blast Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star game from Georgia over the state's new voting law. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer Combined Shape Caption Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference at the Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, as he and his supporters blast Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star game from Georgia over the state's new voting law. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

That was in 2021, when Major League Baseball yanked the All-Star game from Truist Park in protest of the state’s new election law. That triggered a GOP onslaught accusing Democrats of overhyping the negative impact of the voting law.

With the scuttling of Music Midtown, Abrams and her allies are trying to shape the narrative early by arguing that the Republican embrace of gun rights legislation in Georgia cost Atlanta a showcase event that drew 50,000 attendees last year.

“It puts our state in a terrible position when the governor refuses to do what’s right for the people and businesses of our state,” Abrams said. “His reckless agenda has been costing our state jobs and business from day one.”