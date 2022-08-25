BreakingNews
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse
Fulton to host voter outreach visits ahead of November election

An election worker checks memory cards contained votes at Fulton County Election Preparation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

An election worker checks memory cards contained votes at Fulton County Election Preparation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County’s voter outreach team will be crisscrossing Georgia’s most populated county ahead of the fall election.

County staff are registering people to vote and seeking to recruit poll workers along with educating the public about the November election, according to a Fulton news release. That may seem a long way away, but early voting runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4 and includes 36 locations.

Fulton officials report that they are seeking more than 2,000 poll workers to work the elections, which will feature 240 sites on Nov. 8. Elections leaders have said that Fulton has roughly 750,000 active voters.

Under-staffed polls and under-trained workers contributed to Fulton’s disastrous June 2020 primary that put them in the searing national spotlight and at risk of temporarily losing control of managing the county’s elections.

ExploreFollowing ACLU complaint, Fulton to host voting on college campuses

Poll workers must, according to the county: be at least 16, able to work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, read/write English and have reliable transportation.

The election features races with potential to draw large numbers of voters. UGA football legend Herschel Walker the Republican is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp.

⋅ Aug. 27:

2 Park Plaza in Alpharetta (9 a.m. to noon)

6300 Cochran Mill Road in Chattahoochee Hills (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

⋅ Aug. 31:

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center at 3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta (6 to 9 p.m.)

⋅ Sept. 6:

Roswell City Hall’s Room 220 at 38 Hill St. (5 to 8 p.m.)

⋅ Sept. 10:

2 Park Plaza in Alpharetta (9 a.m. to noon)

You can now apply for an absentee ballot for November’s election

