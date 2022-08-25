Fulton to host voter outreach visits ahead of November election

County staff are registering people to vote and seeking to recruit poll workers along with educating the public about the November election, according to a Fulton news release. That may seem a long way away, but early voting runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4 and includes 36 locations.

Fulton officials report that they are seeking more than 2,000 poll workers to work the elections, which will feature 240 sites on Nov. 8. Elections leaders have said that Fulton has roughly 750,000 active voters.