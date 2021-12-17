Fulton board wants elections director to delay resignation 3 months

As both Fulton and DeKalb counties search for elections directors, Fulton may have bought itself some time Friday when its elections board voted to extend its director’s contract through the end of March. They did so while Dekalb’s elections board interviewed candidates behind closed doors.
The livestream from Fulton’s meeting doesn’t show elections head Richard Barron was present during his vote. Barron did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked if he would accept the extension, which would last until April Fool’s Day.
Barron announced in early November that he would resign at the end of the year. At the time, Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said Barron’s presence was “a distraction” and the departure was not because of Republican attempts to oust and fire the elections director.
Barron has not announced that he has accepted another job.
Teresa K. Crawford, a Democratic member of the Fulton elections board, made the motion to keep Barron.
“I make a motion to ask Rick to extend his resignation date to April 1 to cover us because of the number of people that we’re missing in the BRE and also to work within the county … to get up and running,” she said.
The Fulton elections board voted along party lines 3-0 to temporarily retain Barron. The sole Republican member present at the meeting abstained from the vote.
Another topic decided after the board’s 1.5-hour executive session — the proceedings of which are not held in public — was to approve the contract of Baker Tilly as the executive search firm to find a new elections director. That passed unanimously.
In DeKalb, where former director Erica Hamilton resigned earlier this fall, the local elections board spent the morning interviewing candidates of their own in executive session — as allowed by state law — and not open to the public.
Before the meeting, elections board chair Dele Lowman Smith declined to reveal exactly how many candidates were being interviewed, but said around 60 candidates had applied since the job was posted in October.
There was “a small number who rose to the level” the board is looking for, Lowman Smith told the AJC.
