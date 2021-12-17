Fulton board wants elections director to delay resignation 3 months

“I make a motion to ask Rick to extend his resignation date to April 1 to cover us because of the number of people that we’re missing in the BRE and also to work within the county … to get up and running,” she said.

The Fulton elections board voted along party lines 3-0 to temporarily retain Barron. The sole Republican member present at the meeting abstained from the vote.

Another topic decided after the board’s 1.5-hour executive session — the proceedings of which are not held in public — was to approve the contract of Baker Tilly as the executive search firm to find a new elections director. That passed unanimously.

In DeKalb, where former director Erica Hamilton resigned earlier this fall, the local elections board spent the morning interviewing candidates of their own in executive session — as allowed by state law — and not open to the public.

Before the meeting, elections board chair Dele Lowman Smith declined to reveal exactly how many candidates were being interviewed, but said around 60 candidates had applied since the job was posted in October.

There was “a small number who rose to the level” the board is looking for, Lowman Smith told the AJC.

