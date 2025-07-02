Two children were injured Wednesday after one of them found a firearm that was later linked to an armed robbery, and the weapon went off in a DeKalb County home, police said.
The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Carillon Lane. Stone Mountain police said a 7-year-old gained access to a gun that was being stored in a backpack belonging to a family member. The firearm suddenly discharged, and the child was shot in the leg, officials confirmed.
A bullet fragment also grazed a 3-year-old who was in the room at the time of the gunfire, according to police.
Both children were alert when taken to Arthur M. Blank Hospital, and their injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.
Investigators determined that the firearm had been reported stolen out of DeKalb and had previously been used in an armed robbery. Officials did not disclose further information about how the gun was stolen or when the robbery occurred.
Adults present at the time of the incident were interviewed. Police said Ahmad McGirt, 20, of Conyers was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.
Police confirmed the shooting was “an isolated incident.”
