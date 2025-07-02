Two children were injured Wednesday after one of them found a firearm that was later linked to an armed robbery, and the weapon went off in a DeKalb County home, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Carillon Lane. Stone Mountain police said a 7-year-old gained access to a gun that was being stored in a backpack belonging to a family member. The firearm suddenly discharged, and the child was shot in the leg, officials confirmed.

A bullet fragment also grazed a 3-year-old who was in the room at the time of the gunfire, according to police.