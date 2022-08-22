Possible election takeover in Fulton delayed until after midterms

“Accountability and knowing that there are people watching the processes and make sure that they are trustworthy ... that’s what we want and what the citizens want,” said State Election Board Chairman William Duffey, a retired federal judge overseeing his first board meeting.

The performance review initially had an “aggressive timeline” for completion by the end of last year, but it has been delayed by the amount of work involved and the job responsibilities of election officials who are conducting the review, said Ryan Germany, general counsel for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The evaluation could be done by the end of this year, following observations of November’s election, interviews of county election board members and an assessment of post-election operations, Germany said.

After the performance review is completed, the State Election Board will hold hearings and decide whether to appoint a single elections superintendent to replace the county’s bipartisan elections board for nine months.

“The fact that they’re willing to allow a major midterm election to go forward under Fulton’s supervision proves the point that there’s no urgent crisis in the moment, and Fulton has done a lot to resolve its issues,” said state Rep. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat from Sandy Springs.

Fulton has been cooperating with the performance review, Germany said. But he didn’t disclose details of the county’s shortcomings or progress.

The longer timeline for completing the review might be only a temporary reprieve, said Cindy Battles of the Coalition for the People’s Agenda, a civil rights organization.

“I’m glad there won’t be a takeover because of the upheaval it would cause, but it’s still a threat. It’s something Fulton has to deal with during an ongoing election,” Battles said.

The performance review is being conducted by a three-person panel of Germany, Catoosa County Election Board Chairman Rickey Kittle and Gwinnett County Election Board member Stephen Day. When completed, their findings will be reported to the State Election Board.

Members of the State Election Board said voters and counties across the state are watching how the Fulton evaluation is resolved. Other county election offices could face a similar review in the future.

“Having closure and moving forward is really critical overall, for a lot more than just Fulton,” said Sara Tindall Ghazal, a Democratic appointee to the State Election Board.