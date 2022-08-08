Anti-Trump GOP group targets Herschel Walker

The group is also supporting Democrats in five other battleground states where Republican voters nominated Trump allies who backed his election fraud lies: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

But in Georgia, the group is also highlighting Walker’s pattern of falsehoods, exaggerations and campaign trail blunders that have complicated his run.

“Herschel Walker is unfit to be a U.S. Senator. He lies routinely, both about his personal life and about the 2020 election, and his past behavior is disqualifying,” said Sarah Longwell, a veteran Republican operative who helped organize the PAC.

