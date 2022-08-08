Anti-Trump GOP group targets Herschel Walker

A new 30-second ad from the Republican Accountability PAC is among the first to include footage of Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s ex-wife graphically describing him choking her and threatening to shoot her during their marriage.
“Do you think you know Hershel Walker?” the ad says. “Think again.”
The attack ad is backed by a six-figure buy and is part of RAPAC’s plan to spend at least $10 million in six swing states to defeat fellow Republicans who echoed former President Donald Trump’s election conspiracies.
The group plans to spend at least $1 million in Georgia to target Walker, a former football star who is seeking to oust Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.
The group is also supporting Democrats in five other battleground states where Republican voters nominated Trump allies who backed his election fraud lies: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
But in Georgia, the group is also highlighting Walker’s pattern of falsehoods, exaggerations and campaign trail blunders that have complicated his run.
“Herschel Walker is unfit to be a U.S. Senator. He lies routinely, both about his personal life and about the 2020 election, and his past behavior is disqualifying,” said Sarah Longwell, a veteran Republican operative who helped organize the PAC.
