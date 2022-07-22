Fulton elections board set to meet Tuesday

The Fulton County elections board is set to meet Tuesday.
The board is holding a special-called meeting at 2:30 p.m. to discuss municipal elections — in Atlanta, Fairburn and East Point — along with a voter residency challenge, according to the meeting agenda.
Board members makes key elections decisions, including the locations of polling places.
The elections department is still without a permanent leader; Nadine Williams was named interim director in mid-March.
The meeting will be held inside the Assembly Hall of the Fulton government center, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. The proceedings are slated to be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.
