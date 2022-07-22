ajc logo
Fulton elections board set to meet Tuesday

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections meets at the Assembly Hall of the Fulton County Government Center to certify the June general primary run-off election on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Fulton County elections board is set to meet Tuesday.

The board is holding a special-called meeting at 2:30 p.m. to discuss municipal elections — in Atlanta, Fairburn and East Point — along with a voter residency challenge, according to the meeting agenda.

Board members makes key elections decisions, including the locations of polling places.

The elections department is still without a permanent leader; Nadine Williams was named interim director in mid-March.

The meeting will be held inside the Assembly Hall of the Fulton government center, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. The proceedings are slated to be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

