East Cobb cityhood debate set for Wednesday night

With early voting underway, the East Cobb Rotary Club on Wednesday night will host a debate on the merits of incorporating a city of East Cobb.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Pope High School, 3001 Hembree Road, but an advanced RSVP is required to attend in person.
Fewer than 15 free tickets remained on the group’s eventbrite page Tuesday morning, but the debate will also be streamed on the rotary club’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
The debate will feature speakers from the Committee for East Cobb Cityhood and the East Cobb Alliance, which opposes forming a city.
Early voting began Monday, and election day is May 24 during Georgia’s primary elections. Only residents who live within the proposed East Cobb city limits can vote.
Visit the Cobb County website to access an interactive mapping tool to determine if you live within any of the three proposed cities on the May ballot.
