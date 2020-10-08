Early voting starts Oct. 12 in Cobb County

Cobb County in the past has used Noonday Baptist Church on Canton Road in East Cobb as an early voting site, but Eveler said the county did not have enough experienced employees who could manage 12 advance voting locations.

The church only agreed to host five days of early voting, so the county decided not to open the location, she said. Eveler said the department believes all early voting locations have enough experienced managers and assistants for things to run smoothly.

Noonday Baptist Church will still be a polling site on Nov. 3, but Eveler said the facility has informed the county they no longer want to serve as a polling location after this cycle.

Cobb residents also have the option of dropping off absentee ballots at 16 drop-box locations around the county. Those locations can be viewed on Cobb County Elections' website. You can also visit the website to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts on Election Day, which can be found on the Secretary of State My Voter Page.