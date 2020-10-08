Early voting starts Oct. 12 in Cobb County

Several locations will open Monday for Cobb County residents to vote early in the Nov. 3 general election.
Early voting begins Oct. 12, and the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Office will open 11 places for advance voting.
Janine Eveler, director of the agency, said she expects at least 200,000 people to vote early this year. More than 141,000 Cobb voters cast ballots during the 2016 early voting period for the general election, Eveler said.
Advance voting will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-30 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24 at:
- Cobb County Elections & Registration, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
- West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
- The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
- Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth
- Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
Early voting will begin 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 19-30 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at two locations: Ben Robertson Community Center at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw and Ron Anderson Recreation Center at 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
Cobb County in the past has used Noonday Baptist Church on Canton Road in East Cobb as an early voting site, but Eveler said the county did not have enough experienced employees who could manage 12 advance voting locations.
The church only agreed to host five days of early voting, so the county decided not to open the location, she said. Eveler said the department believes all early voting locations have enough experienced managers and assistants for things to run smoothly.
Noonday Baptist Church will still be a polling site on Nov. 3, but Eveler said the facility has informed the county they no longer want to serve as a polling location after this cycle.
Cobb residents also have the option of dropping off absentee ballots at 16 drop-box locations around the county. Those locations can be viewed on Cobb County Elections' website. You can also visit the website to request a mail-in ballot.
Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts on Election Day, which can be found on the Secretary of State My Voter Page.