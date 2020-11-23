DeKalb preps for presidential recount, January runoffs

The new recount, of course, won’t be the only thing DeKalb has going on.

The county is conducting another election as we speak — a Dec. 1 runoff to serve the last few weeks of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ final term — while also preparing for January’s statewide Senate runoffs.

The Jan. 5 runoffs, which pit Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, will decide the balance of the United States Senate and are expected to shatter fundraising records.

Hamilton said that DeKalb had already received about 76,000 requests for absentee ballots for the January contests. The county planned to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters on Tuesday.

DeKalb plans to utilize the same 12 early voting locations and 32 absentee ballot dropboxes that it did for the presidential election. DeKalb has not finalized its schedule but early voting is expected to start Dec. 14 and be available on at least one weekend.

Chief operating officer Zack Williams said Monday that DeKalb also plans to apply for a new grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life ahead of the runoffs. A $4.8 million grant that the county received from the same organization prior to the presidential election helped pay for things like staffing increases, additional equipment and COVID-19 related preparations.