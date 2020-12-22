DeKalb elections board rejects challenges to 50K voter registrations

“It does not limit anybody’s right to cast a ballot, but rather it asks them to prove residency in Georgia before they cast a vote,” Davis said, according to a statement read during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting.

The elections board, though, acted on the recommendations of their legal counsel.

Assistant county attorney Irene Vander Els advised the board to dismiss the challenges because they were untimely and provided no evidence beyond a list of voters who had requested address changes. Change-of-address lists often include legitimate voters like members of the military and people who are temporarily living elsewhere for school, work or to take care of loved ones.

“Ultimately, the information provided is not first-hand evidence that any of the challenged voters do not reside in DeKalb County,” Vander Els said.

Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff election is underway in DeKalb County and across Georgia.