DeKalb announces (and opens) new early voting site in Brookhaven

DeKalb County officials opened a new advance voting site in Brookhaven on Monday.
Elections officials had been attempting to find a location to host early voting in the city since it became clear that the usual spot at Briarwood Recreation Center would not be available due to ongoing renovations. They announced the new location at Cross Keys High School (1626 N. Druid Hills Rd NE) on Twitter over the weekend.
It opened to voters Monday morning.
DeKalb now has 12 early voting sites available ahead of Jan. 5′s closely watched runoff elections.
Registered voters in DeKalb County: beginning on Monday, December 21, Cross Keys High School (1626 N. Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta) will be open as an additional Advance Voting location. #vote #voteearly #dekalbvotes— DeKalb County Votes (@DeKalbVotes) December 20, 2020
That figure includes the county’s advance voting site in the city of Decatur, which relocated on Monday.
Voting last week was at the Decatur Recreation Center. Starting Monday, that site will close and another at nearby Agnes Scott College (Bullock Science Center, 100 E. Dougherty St.) will be open.
Lists of DeKalb County’s early voting sites and their schedules, as well as the locations for more than three dozen absentee ballot dropboxes, are posted below.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AND SCHEDULE
List does not include new Brookhaven location.
ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS
List does not include newly announced dropboxes at the Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road in Lithonia), the DeKalb-Atlanta Senior Center (25 Warren Street SE in Atlanta), the North DeKalb Senior Center (3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee) and the South DeKalb Senior Center (1931 Candler Road in Decatur).
DeKalb Dropbox Locations by Tyler Estep on Scribd