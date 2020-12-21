DeKalb announces (and opens) new early voting site in Brookhaven

That figure includes the county’s advance voting site in the city of Decatur, which relocated on Monday.

Voting last week was at the Decatur Recreation Center. Starting Monday, that site will close and another at nearby Agnes Scott College (Bullock Science Center, 100 E. Dougherty St.) will be open.

Lists of DeKalb County’s early voting sites and their schedules, as well as the locations for more than three dozen absentee ballot dropboxes, are posted below.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AND SCHEDULE

List does not include new Brookhaven location.

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS

List does not include newly announced dropboxes at the Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road in Lithonia), the DeKalb-Atlanta Senior Center (25 Warren Street SE in Atlanta), the North DeKalb Senior Center (3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee) and the South DeKalb Senior Center (1931 Candler Road in Decatur).