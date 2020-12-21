Gwinnett elections board denies challenge to 15K voter registrations

The Gwinnet elections board voted 3-2 to deny the challenge, with Republican board members Alice O’Lenick and Ben Satterfield voting against the denial. Democratic board member Stephen Day said the request was impractical and potentially illegal.

“This is nightmarish from an adjudication standpoint, a practical standpoint,” he said. “I think that this is ill-conceived and ill-timed and violates the law in many places.”

O’Lenick, who has expressed concerns about elections security in the county previously, said the challenge was evidence Gwinnett’s voter rolls are “not pristine” and may need additional review.

A similar challenge in Cobb was also denied on Friday. True the Vote has had one successful challenge in Muscogee County, where about 4,000 voters will now have to prove their eligibility if they want to cast a ballot in the runoff.