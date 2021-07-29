DeKalb CEO: County mask mandate never rescinded, still in place

And while Thurmond is glad DeKalb’s mask ordinance is still in place, he said it’s not his primary concern.

“Masks can mitigate the spread, but masks pale in comparison to how effective vaccinations are against the spread of the virus,” he said. “That’s where we have to focus our attention.”

Only about 45% of DeKalb residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data. About 50% had received at least one shot.

The county has renewed its focus on vaccinations in recent weeks and has seen some successes, including through offering $50 prepaid debit cards in exchange for shots. The county is offering the incentive at another event scheduled for this weekend.

Thurmond said Thursday he plans to continue to expand that program and other outreach initiatives, especially for the county’s Black and Latinx communities.

“Now you’re at the stage where you have to take the vaccine to the people,” the CEO said. “I don’t think it’s hopeless. It’s just going to require a different strategy with a different focus.”

On Monday, even before the CDC updated its guidance, DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry called on the county to put a “more stringent” mask mandate in place and urge private businesses to consider proof of vaccination for patrons where social distancing can’t be observed.

He’s also pushing for the county to “fully commit” to the vaccination incentive program — increasing gift cards amounts to $100 and allocating at least $5 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the initiative.

In a statement provided to the AJC, Terry called on all DeKalb residents to get vaccinated.

“We have been asking and encouraging politely, now we are demanding,” Terry wrote. “Yes we know you have your reasons, but those reasons do not outweigh the lives of our friends, family and neighbors. You must get vaccinated for the good of all DeKalb.”