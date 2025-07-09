Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta bans vape shops near schools

Both state and city lawmakers have struggled to regulate the industry that, they say, dangerously targets young people.
A customer blows a cloud of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. The prevalence of consumable vapor products and device use among school-age children across Georgia has spurred both Atlanta’s elected officials and state legislators to explore ways to limit accessibility. (Steve Helber/AP 2019)
A customer blows a cloud of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. The prevalence of consumable vapor products and device use among school-age children across Georgia has spurred both Atlanta’s elected officials and state legislators to explore ways to limit accessibility. (Steve Helber/AP 2019)
By
1 hour ago

Retail stores that sell vape products like electronic cigarettes within Atlanta are no longer allowed to operate near elementary and middle schools.

The ban, passed unanimously by the Atlanta City Council on Monday, aims to curb young residents’ use of vapor and hemp products — which rose in popularity as an alternative to nicotine during the last decade.

The prevalence of consumable vapor products and device use among school-age children across Georgia has spurred both Atlanta’s elected officials and state legislators to explore ways to limit accessibility.

ExploreNew normal in Georgia schools: Vape sensors, panic buttons, campus police

“This law is about protecting our children — full stop,” said council member Liliana Bakhtiari, who introduced the legislation. “When a vape shop opens next to a school, that’s not coincidence.”

“The city of Atlanta is drawing the line between a largely unregulated industry and those within our community most susceptible to its harmful consequences,” she said.

The new rules also apply to businesses near day care facilities and prekindergarten programs. It’s unclear how many current businesses will be impacted.

Students and parents arrive for a educational presentation about vaping at Lakeside High School in Atlanta. Retail stores that sell vape products within the city are no longer allowed to operate near elementary and middle schools. (AJC 2019)
icon to expand image
ExploreGeorgia must fight the illicit vape crisis threatening our youth

In Georgia, it’s illegal for anyone under 21 years old to use electronic cigarettes. But critics argue that advertising tactics — such as offering candy-flavors and promoting them on social media — make school-age children easy targets.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that nearly 6% — or more than 1.6 million — of middle and high school students across the country actively use vape products. It was a slight decline from the nearly 8% of school-age children who reported using the year prior.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported there were 22,209 incidents of students disciplined for vaping during the 2022-23 school year in Georgia.

The legislation passed by the City Council also mandated a new 1,000-foot distance buffer between vape shops.

Explore5 tips to help you quit vaping this year

The state is still struggling to pass its own meaningful regulations on electronic cigarettes and vape products.

The issue has come up in nearly every legislative session in recent years, but with limited success. The state increased the minimum purchasing age from 18 to 21 years old in 2021, and vaping in smoke-free areas became a misdemeanor in 2023.

Other proposals — such as increasing the tax rate on vapor products, preventing smoking inside vehicles when traveling with minors and increasing penalties to businesses who sell to minors — have failed.

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: TNS)

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: TNS

Georgia school districts prepare for cellphone ban ahead of state deadline

Metro Atlanta schools will be using lockers, pouches and the honor system to keep students from using their phones.

Police cite youth programs for decrease in youth gun violence

Atlanta police say youth gun violence is falling, thanks to programs like the At-Promise Program, which aims to keep children off the street, primarily during the summer.

1h ago

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

7m ago

The Latest

The United Inn & Suites on Memorial Drive in Decatur is on trial in a federal court in Atlanta this week, accused of being involved in the sex trafficking of a teenager in 2018 and 2019. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

DeKalb hotel on trial in teen sex trafficking lawsuit

1h ago

Police cite youth programs for decrease in youth gun violence

1h ago

Man stabbed to death at condos near Piedmont Park in Midtown

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.