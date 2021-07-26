Savannah becomes first major Georgia city to reimpose mask mandate

The city of Savannah is once again requiring the use of masks to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, more than a year after it became the first city in Georgia to impose a mask requirement.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday he reinstated the mask mandate to combat the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant amid a spike in new cases in the surrounding Chatham County. He had let the requirement lapse in May.
“Many people have just let their guard down,” he said at a news conference, encouraging local schools and colleges to take similar action.
Just as Johnson’s decision in 2020 paved the way for other local government leaders to impose mask requirements, his move on Monday to reinstate a mandate could result in a new wave of local restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of the virus.
When Johnson made Savannah the first city in Georgia to require masks in June 2020, it set up a showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp over whether local officials could take more sweeping steps than the state to contain the coronavirus.
The Republican governor has long firmly opposed a statewide mask requirement, seeing the rules as unnecessary, and signed an executive order last year that blocked local governments from enacting more stringent or lenient rules than the state.
But Savannah’s mask mandate set off a chain reaction of local leaders who flouted those rules, with the city of Atlanta and more than a dozen other city and county governments soon imposing their own mask requirements.
Kemp went to court to block the mandates, but later dropped his lawsuit in August and allowed some local governments who met a coronavirus “threshold” to impose the restrictions. Last month, he ended the public health state of emergency that gave him the sweeping powers to enact or block local rules.
The governor’s office didn’t comment on Savannah’s decision. A spokeswoman pointed to Kemp’s consistent calls for Georgians to get vaccinated, calling them the “safest and most effective way for all Georgians to return to normal.”
Savannah’s leaders are among the most proactive in the state in pushing for restrictions to fight the disease. A bright-green “MASK UP” sign long stretched across City Hall and a team of staffers spread across the city during tourist season last year to gently enforce the mask mandate.
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
The vaccination rate in Savannah’s Chatham County is at 42%, slightly higher than the statewide rate of 40%. But Johnson told reporters he was imposing the restrictions in part because of the lower rate of vaccinations in surrounding counties, as well as the influx of tourists arriving in the area.
As the Delta variant spreads in Georgia, the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is increasing in pockets of the state with low vaccination rates.
Nationally, the number of infections is up to an average of 51,000 cases per day – more than four times the rate of infections from a month ago.
About the Author