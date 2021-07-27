ajc logo
X

DeKalb says $50 gift cards led to more vaccinations

210719-Decatur -- Ashanti Booker, a registered nurse with the DeKalb County Board of Health, gives a Covid-19 vaccination to Raya High, 13, at a mobile clinic at Decatur High School on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Caption
210719-Decatur -- Ashanti Booker, a registered nurse with the DeKalb County Board of Health, gives a Covid-19 vaccination to Raya High, 13, at a mobile clinic at Decatur High School on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Over the weekend, DeKalb County offered $50 prepaid debit cards to try and incentivize folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials say it worked.

The county made the cards available Saturday at three different sites where a food distribution event was also being held. They gave away 185 of the 300 cards they had available.

Officials said those 185 vaccinations represented a nearly 50% increase from the total number of shots administered during the previous month’s incentive-less event.

“The $50 prepaid debit cards are a smart investment that will save lives, reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our medical personnel and first responders,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

As of July 20, only about 44% of DeKalb residents were fully vaccinated.

About 68% and 53%, respectively, of the county’s Asian and white populations had received at least one shot. About 35% of the county’s Black and Hispanic residents had gotten at least one dose.

In Other News
1
DeKalb back-to-school drive set for Saturday
2
Fulton County Schools to expand enrollment in new virtual academy
3
Gwinnett school board plans confirmation vote on Wilbanks’ successor
4
Cobb schools counselor resigns over district’s handling of racism
5
DeKalb police chief, APD leader both finalists for Texas job
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top