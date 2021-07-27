DeKalb says $50 gift cards led to more vaccinations

Over the weekend, DeKalb County offered $50 prepaid debit cards to try and incentivize folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials say it worked.
The county made the cards available Saturday at three different sites where a food distribution event was also being held. They gave away 185 of the 300 cards they had available.
Officials said those 185 vaccinations represented a nearly 50% increase from the total number of shots administered during the previous month’s incentive-less event.
“The $50 prepaid debit cards are a smart investment that will save lives, reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our medical personnel and first responders,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.
As of July 20, only about 44% of DeKalb residents were fully vaccinated.
About 68% and 53%, respectively, of the county’s Asian and white populations had received at least one shot. About 35% of the county’s Black and Hispanic residents had gotten at least one dose.