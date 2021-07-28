ajc logo
DeKalb offering $50 gift cards for vaccinations again this weekend

210719-Decatur-People get Covid-19 vaccinations at a DeKalb County Board of Health mobile clinic at Decatur High School on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
210719-Decatur-People get Covid-19 vaccinations at a DeKalb County Board of Health mobile clinic at Decatur High School on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

DeKalb County will again offer $50 prepaid debit cards in exchange for COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend, reprising an incentivization effort that officials said has helped get more shots in arms.

The first 100 people to get vaccinations during a Saturday morning drive-thru event at The Gallery at South DeKalb will receive the cards.

“We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and is open to residents 12 and older. The mall is located at 2801 Candler Road in Decatur.

Vaccinations are free.

DeKalb first offered the gift cards in exchange for shots during a food distribution event last weekend. The county said it administered 185 vaccinations that day — a nearly 50% increase over the previous month’s incentive-less event.

As of Tuesday, only about 45% of DeKalb County residents were fully vaccinated.

