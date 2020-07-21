DeKalb tweaks mask mandate, adds ‘conscientious objector’ carve out

DeKalb County commissioners tweaked their mask-mandating ordinance on Tuesday, adding an potential exemption for “conscientious objectors” and other components that officials hope will help avoid a legal standoff with the state.
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond proposed the changes. The county commission approved its original ordinance last week, but Thurmond had not signed it into law before Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order explicitly banning local governments from requiring the use of face coverings.
Thurmond took the opportunity to gather fresh legal advice. He said Tuesday that the revised ordinance recognizes the governor’s authority while simultaneously asserting the powers afforded to local governments under the Home Rule Act of the Georgia Constitution.
“I think it’s unfortunate that there’s been this narrative that local attempts to require masks is not consistent with the governor’s order,” Thurmond said.
Under DeKalb’s amended ordinance — which mandates masks in public places but includes exemptions for things like outdoor exercise and driving — first-time violators would be given a warning. Second-time violators would be ordered to attend a COVID-19 education class.
They would be fined up to $250 only if they don’t attend the class, either virtually or in-person.
The ordinance also encourages local businesses to adopt “no mask, no service” policies and sets aside 20,000 masks for business that agree to implement them.
The most unique change, though, is the inclusion of a considerations for “conscientious objectors.”
Thurmond said anyone with “moral, ethical or religious” objections to wearing a mask will be permitted to submit a sworn affidavit for consideration by a local judge.
An order for such objectors to also attend COVID-19 prevention classes was added, at the suggestion of commissioners Kathie Gannon and Jeff Rader.
“The [masking] requirement is not one that is intended to impose any sort of moral imperative on anyone,” Rader said. “This is a well-documented action that will measurably reduce the measure of this virus. And it’s not an abstract notion that it does so.”
Thurmond agreed, but said the changes adopted Tuesday provided “balance.” Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, who pushed for the original ordinance, said she was “very much amenable” to the changes.
“We want an ordinance that will stand legal muster,” Thurmond said. “It’s not so much what I think and how I feel.”
The amended ordinance passed 6-1. Nancy Jester, the sole Republican on the commission, voted no.
