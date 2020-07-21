DeKalb tweaks mask mandate, adds ‘conscientious objector’ carve out

They would be fined up to $250 only if they don’t attend the class, either virtually or in-person.

The ordinance also encourages local businesses to adopt “no mask, no service” policies and sets aside 20,000 masks for business that agree to implement them.

The most unique change, though, is the inclusion of a considerations for “conscientious objectors.”

Thurmond said anyone with “moral, ethical or religious” objections to wearing a mask will be permitted to submit a sworn affidavit for consideration by a local judge.

An order for such objectors to also attend COVID-19 prevention classes was added, at the suggestion of commissioners Kathie Gannon and Jeff Rader.

“The [masking] requirement is not one that is intended to impose any sort of moral imperative on anyone,” Rader said. “This is a well-documented action that will measurably reduce the measure of this virus. And it’s not an abstract notion that it does so.”

Thurmond agreed, but said the changes adopted Tuesday provided “balance.” Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, who pushed for the original ordinance, said she was “very much amenable” to the changes.

“We want an ordinance that will stand legal muster,” Thurmond said. “It’s not so much what I think and how I feel.”

The amended ordinance passed 6-1. Nancy Jester, the sole Republican on the commission, voted no.

