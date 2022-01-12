Deja News: 40 years ago, Snow Jam ’82 brought Atlanta to a standstill

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE To zoom in on the story, click the three bars at top right. Then click "Original Document (PDF)."

>> MORE DEJA NEWS: Check out what we’ve covered before (and again)

Montgomery went on to detail how Snow Jam played out on that Tuesday afternoon.

“About 2:45 p.m., the first white flakes are noticed in downtown Atlanta, and banks and offices turn their employees loose within the hour, to make it home before road conditions are untenable. The snow, alternating with sleet, sticks to sidewalks and streets with a slippery glaze, snarling traffic and turning good intentions to mud.”

“5 p.m. As the snarled traffic creeps by outside, day workers in Peachtree Street office buildings await their buses in glass-enclosed office lobbies, while others shiver on the street. They swarm like lemmings at the rare sight of a bus.”

“No one can ever remember it happening before,” the Journal’s Clem Richardson wrote in the Jan. 13 edition. “At one point during the storm (yesterday), officials said nearly all of Atlanta’s 1,425 miles of surface streets plus 200 miles of interstate highway were jammed to a halt.”

Frustrated commuters stuck on the city’s four main interstates pulled over, parked their cars and walked away. Business boomed for Atlanta’s hoteliers, who told the Journal’s Karen Harris that all downtown hotel rooms were booked by 5 p.m. on Jan. 12. A little-known local restaurant, Longhorn Steakhouse, founded in Atlanta a year earlier, offered $1 drinks while it snowed. The Red Cross brought food to shoppers stranded at area malls.

“People were pretty much forced to stay where they were when the snow hit,” a Red Cross worker said.

Caption Flashback Photos: The 40th anniversary of Snow Jam '82 Credit: AJC Photo Archives Caption Flashback Photos: The 40th anniversary of Snow Jam '82 Credit: AJC Photo Archives Credit: AJC Photo Archives

Not all Snow Jam stories are tales of horror. For Tom Hinson, creator of the Snow Jam ‘82 website, collecting anecdotes from the 1982 event has become a labor of love. His site, a treasure trove of photos, stories and news items, serves as a reminder of the days before the city’s explosive growth. He says Snow Jam is one of those true “you had to be there” Atlanta moments.

“All these years, I thought I was this weird oddball,” Hinson said in a recent interview. His website, “started on a whim,” proves that if loving Snow Jam is wrong, plenty of Atlantans don’t want to be right.

“Every winter, I don’t think a single year has gone by that I haven’t received multiple stories from people,” Hinson said. “All these years later, it was a logistical event but it was an emotional event. Either people were stuck with or got help from (others) they didn’t know.”

Hinson has no trouble garnering tales for Snow Jam, and the accounts have become warm and fuzzy through the lens of time. Listed on his website are anecdotes bearing such headlines as “Like sardines on the MARTA bus,” “Hills, ice and inexperienced Snow Jam drivers not a good mix,” “Despite Snow Jam, the wedding did go on!” and “Pennsylvania drivers can handle this. Right?”

“It’s a huge memory for so many people,” Hinson told the AJC. “You think every year it’s going to fade out, but they keep coming through.”

Hinson’s own Snow Jam memory of giving a ride to a stranded young businessman walking along I-285 with a briefcase has remained fresh in his mind for 40 years. He wonders what happened to his passenger and says he’d love to hear from him.

“It definitely was a time for pulling together,” Hinson said. “You’ve got the bizarre situation where people are literally parking their cars on I-285 and walking away from them.

“You couldn’t help but laugh at the craziness of what was happening all around you.”

ABOUT DEJA NEWS

In this series, we scour the AJC archives for the most interesting news from days gone by, show you the original front page and update the story.

If you have a story you’d like researched and featured in AJC Deja News, send an email with as much information as you know. Email: malbright@ajc.com. Use the subject line “AJC Deja News.”