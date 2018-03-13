Atlanta’s worst snowstorm wasn’t Snowmageddon, SnowJam ‘82 or the Blizzard of ‘93

Think the Blizzard of ‘93 or SnowJam ‘82 were heavy weather events? They were, but with accumulation totals of 4.2 and 4.0 inches respectively, they fall well below the top three Atlanta snowstorms, which racked up totals of 8.3” (1940), 7.9” (1983) and 6.0” (1936).

With between two to four inches of snow forecast for the weekend across Atlanta and north Georgia, it’s worth remembering that while we’re being told to prepare for the "biggest snow threat" in two years, it could be worse -- and it has been.

Here’s the January 24, 1940, front page of the Atlanta Constitution, detailing the city’s worst snowstorm: