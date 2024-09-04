Darkness is coming. Make the most of longer days while they last

While many in Georgia long for cooler weather by the end of summer, most also dread the shorter days and longer nights that fall and winter bring.

Tuesday marked the last sunset at or after 8 p.m. in Atlanta this year. Days are getting shorter with less sunlight as the fall equinox approaches and daylight saving time ends Nov. 3 when clocks fall back one hour.

Residents won’t see an 8 p.m. sunset again until April, according to predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s solar calculator.