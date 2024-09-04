Darkness is coming. Make the most of longer days while they last

While many in Georgia long for cooler weather by the end of summer, most also dread the shorter days and longer nights that fall and winter bring.
Tuesday marked the last sunset at or after 8 p.m. in Atlanta this year. Days are getting shorter with less sunlight as the fall equinox approaches and daylight saving time ends Nov. 3 when clocks fall back one hour.
Residents won’t see an 8 p.m. sunset again until April, according to predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s solar calculator.
The latest sunset this year was at 8:52 p.m. in June and July, and since then, the sunsets have gotten earlier. The earliest sunset Georgians will face this winter will occur in December at 5:29 p.m.
But not all hope is lost. Here’s five ways to bask in the sunshine and find joy this fall:
- Grab a pumpkin spice latte: People are already turning to cozy comforts, including the recently launched fall favorite at Starbucks, which has arrived earlier than ever.
- Go to a fall festival: Georgia has a plethora of fun autumn activities for the family at its many fall festivals and fairs. From the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair to the Cumming Country Fair and Festival there’s an event nearby.
- Watch the leaves change: Drive north to see the leaves change color with scenic views in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
- Catch a sunset at a Braves game: The Atlanta Braves have several more night home games at Truist Park in September and have a good shot at making the playoffs this year.
- Take care of your mental health: Some may experience seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that happens most often during fall or winter with less sunlight. Experts say taking a daily walk is one way to boost your mental health. Plenty of Atlanta-area parks, including the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, are open from dawn to dusk.
Cool breezes have also arrived particularly early this year — while 90-degree heat typically sticks around through mid-September, cooler weather is expected to last through the month thanks to northeast winds flowing down the eastern slopes of the Appalachians.
