Fall festival guide: Loads of fun for everyone in the cooler days ahead!

“People love being outside in good weather. And, after hunkering indoors during a hot August, folks want to explore intown neighborhoods, see a bunch of entertainment, shop for art or holiday gifts and just relax,” said Amy Wheeler, chairperson of Candler Park Fall Festival, which has been going on “in different forms” for more than 20 years.

The festival is expected to attract about 20,000 over the Oct. 5-6 weekend. Two stages will feature local acts, and attendees can enjoy an artist market, games, rides and a 5K and fun run.

Like many others, the festival is a nonprofit, and proceeds from sales and sponsorships go to the Candler Park Conservancy for park upkeep and to help the neighborhood become safer and more pedestrian- and bike-friendly.

U.S. News & World Report named Duluth Fall Festival, coming Sept. 28-29, one of the top 26 fall festivals in the country, noting it is a “true community affair.”

“Not a single person gets paid and we’ve been operating this event for 41 years,” said Kay Montgomery, president of the festival. “All the proceeds go back to the city and a bunch of nonprofits and other worthy causes such as the Rainbow Village, Duluth Co-op and the Southeastern Railway Museum.”

The festival is a hotbed of activity. More than 20 acts will perform, including Guardians of the Jukebox, an ‘80s tribute band, and roving acts of street performers and puppeteers will entertain in the streets.

While some festivals have plenty of parking — often with shuttle buses from nearby lots — or are near MARTA, that is not always the case, so check before you go.

For Chomp & Stomp on Nov. 2, “there is no public parking,” said John Dirga, executive director of sponsor Cabbagetown Initiative. “Cabbagetown is a tiny historic mill village. We’ve got small streets for [being in] such a big city, and you’ll need to leave those cars at home.”

The festival’s highlight is the chili cook-off with 70 individuals and 20 restaurants participating. Although the festival is free, spoons to sample 10 chili offerings are $10. “Chili starts at high noon and lasts less than 90 minutes,” said Dirga. “No matter how much chili we make, it’s gone faster than you can say ‘21st Annual Chomp & Stomp!’” In addition, there will be 25 bands across six stages, 110 artists and food trucks. Proceeds support Friends of Cabbagetown Conservancy.

Food festivals

The four-day Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Sept. 13-15, is a culinary extravaganza with more than 200 celebrated chefs offering bites, sips and demonstrations. While the festival celebrates a cornucopia of cuisines and drinks, other food festivals are a bit more targeted.

The 53rd Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay takes place Oct. 12-13 and 19-20 with an expected 60,000 festivalgoers indulging in apples — and more apples. “We like to claim that we’re the apple capital of the world,” said Natalie Knight, event manager. “You can get other foods but we have tons of apple dishes from apple dumplings served with ice cream, apple pie, apple cinnamon rolls.”

In addition to the apple delights, attractions will include recused camels from Petitt Creek Farms, a classic car show and 5K race.

The Collard Green Cultural Festival in Snellville on Sept. 28 merges the love of collards with a community festival that also dishes up live gospel, blues and reggae entertainment, along with an arts and crafts area, African marketplace and farmer’s market.

“Our food is an expression of love,” said Nobantu Ankoanda, festival founder. “We must learn to take favorites like collards and prepare them in ways that are healthier.”

Those presenting the best greens will be crowned king and queen. However, the culinary highlight is collard greens ice cream. “I run out of it every year,” she said. “I can’t make enough.”

Arts & crafts

Fall is the perfect time to attend an arts festival and check out the works of professional artists from the metro area as well as the Southeast. The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces oversees 20 festivals including the upcoming Buckhead Fine Arts Festival, Fall Festival on Ponce and Sandy Springs Fall Arts & Crafts Festival.

“Every festival is different with different artists,” festival director Randall Fox said. “It’s changing and evolving. People get to spend the day in the community looking at interesting new things, expanding their minds and being creative.”

The festivals also provide a living for hundreds of professional artists. “We develop relationships with them so they can flourish,” said Fox. Festival proceeds got to community nonprofits but the biggest charity is Georgia Lawyers for the Arts, which provides pro bono services for artists.

The big tents

For those who want it all — food, art, animals, rides, pioneer villages, contests, demonstrations, celebrities — then check out the all-encompassing fairs. The state’s biggest is the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Oct. 3-13. It features livestock competitions, a live animal birthing center, performers including the Bellamy Brothers and Josh Turner, along with rides, arts and crafts and carnival food such as corn dogs, deep fried pickles, grilled turkey legs and funnel cakes.

The Georgia Mountain Fall Festival in Hiawassee, Oct. 10-19, features 68 arts and crafts vendors, an antique farm museum, a Cowboy Circus, an Xpogo Stunt Team, custom chain saw carving and concerts by artists including Joe Nichols and Three Dog Night.

“People like to come up to see the fall foliage and buy their syrup and honey,” said Hilda Thomason, general manager of the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds. “They want to see all the crafts, go on the rides. We’re even having helicopter rides.”

The festival typically draws more than 33,000 people. “The purpose is to promote tourism and bring people to the mountains,” she said. “It’s very valuable and helps all around.”

No matter if the festival is a focused neighborhood one or comprehensive regional one, Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces founder Fox sums up the one connecting factor among all the fall festivals: “It’s all about community.”

SEPTEMBER

Gwinnett County Fair. 5-9 p.m. (admission gates), 5-11 p.m. (carnival) weekdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (admission gates), 11 a.m.-midnight (carnival) weekends. Sept. 12-22. $10 adults, $5 seniors, youth ages 6-11. 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522, gwinnettcountyfair.com

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 13-14; 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15. $135. 600 Dallas St., Atlanta. 305-529-9506, atlfoodandwinefestival.com

Sandy Springs Fall Arts and Crafts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive, Sandy Springs. 470-929-6095, sandyspringsartsapalooza.com

Pumpkins at Callaway. 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 14-Nov. 2; 4-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14. Starts at $24.99, $19.99 child. Callaway Gardens. 17617 U.S. 27, Pine Mountain. 800-225-5292, callawaygardens.com

North Georgia State Fair. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 19-26; 4 p.m.-midnight Sept. 20, 27; 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sept. 21, 28; 12:30-10 p.m. Sept. 22, 29. $10. Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. 770-528-8989, northgeorgiastatefair.com

Roswell Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21-22. Free. 38 Hill St., Roswell. 470-929-6095, roswellartsfestival.com

Adair Park Porches & Pies Festival. Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. $10 to sample 10 pies. 742 Catherine St., Atlanta. porchesandpies.com

Buckhead Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 259 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. 470-929-6095, buckheadartsfestival.com

Finster Fest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21-22. $10; free, 12 and under. 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville (free parking and shuttle from Walmart parking lot at 13427 U.S. 27, Trion). 706-808-0800, paradisegardenfoundation.org

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 27; noon-10 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600, sandyspringsga.gov

Georgia State Fair. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 4; noon-11 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 5; noon-10 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6; 4-10 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1-3; noon-10 p.m. Oct. 6. $10 adults, $5 seniors and ages 5-12. Atlanta Motor Speedway. 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. 901-867-7007, georgiastatefair.org

Duluth Fall Festival. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 855-385-8841, duluthfallfestival.org

Collard Greens Cultural Festival. Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 4540 Lee Road, Lake Sheryl, Snellville. 800-253-3397, originalcollardgreensculturalfestival.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28-29. Free. 320 Irwin St., Atlanta. 678-861-7263, sweetauburnmusicfest.com

OCTOBER

Georgia National Fair. 3-9 p.m. Oct. 3; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 4-13. $15. 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 478-987-3247, georgianationalfair.com

Atlanta Fair. 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday; 1- 11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Oct. 4-Nov. 3. $10 Friday- Sunday. $5 Monday-Thursday. 688 Central Ave., Atlanta. 772-266-9885, atlantafair.net

Fall Festival on Ponce. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 470-929-6095, festivalonponce.com

Candler Park Fall Fest. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Free. 1500 McLendon Ave., Atlanta. fallfest.candlerpark.org

Georgia Mountain Fall Festival. 5 p.m.-close Oct. 10; 5-11 p.m. Oct. 11; noon-11 p.m. Oct. 12, 1-11 p.m. Oct. 13., 11 a.m.-close Oct. 17-18. 10 a.m.-close Oct. 19. $7, 12 and under, free. 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee. 706-896-4191, georgiamountainfairgrounds.com

Georgia Apple Festival. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12, 19; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 20. $10; children under 10, free. Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1729 South Main St., Ellijay. 706-635-7400, georgiaapplefestival.org

Taste & Brews Fall Festival. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12-13. Free. Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy., Canton. 404-456-4655, tasteandbrews.com

Blairsville Sorghum Festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20. $5; free, 12 and under. 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville. blairsvillesorghumfestival.com

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. Historic Fourth Ward Park. 592 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta. 470-929-6095, oldfourthwardparkartsfestival.com

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival + Parade. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 19-20. Parade: 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Moreland and Euclid avenues, Atlanta. l5pbiz.com/halloween

Gold Rush Days. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20. Free. 13 S. Park St., Dahlonega. goldrushdaysfestival.com

Johns Creek Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-427-6450, splashfestivals.com

NOVEMBER

Chomp and Stomp. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. $10 for spoon to taste chili. Cabbagetown Park, 701 Kirkwood Ave., Atlanta. chompandstomp.com

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 470-929-6095, chastainparkartsfestival.com

Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9. Free. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-806-7492, chilimusicfestival.com