Cobb mourns former county manager David Hankerson

“A leader since his youth; a man who boldly and proudly shared his truth; a man who did not allow life situations to interfere with his goals, missions and destination; a giant of a man, with integrity,” Hankerson’s niece, Tabatha Crawford Roberts, said from the pulpit.

The two-hour ceremony was filled with Bible scriptures and singing. Many attendees joined in singing with the church’s vocal ensemble with hands raised. The service was led by Rev. Eric Beckham, and the final eulogy was delivered by Rev. Dr. Tar-U-Way Bright. Many also spoke in tribute of Hankerson’s impact on them personally and on Cobb County.

Current county manager Dr. Jackie McMorris, who also spoke from the pulpit, said Hankerson was known at the county as the boss, “Mr. H.”

“He was a giant among us,” McMorris said. “Mr. Hankerson created a pathway not only for me, but for so many at Cobb that but for him, we would not be here today.”

Prior to working in county government, Hankerson worked as a federal soil conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. His lifelong passion for farming and gardening were fostered by his upbringing in Waynesboro, Georgia, where he was raised on the family farm.

Hankerson also served in the army and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea, from 1967 to 1970. He received military honors at his funeral with the folding of the flag that was presented to his wife of 48 years, Janet. He is also survived by his four children, two grandchildren, and many other extended family members.

Some of his biggest accomplishments as Cobb’s county manager include helping create the first stormwater ordinance in the county, getting the permits to build the East-West Connector, and creating the Cobb Safety Village, which now has an education building named for him.

He was also county manager when the Atlanta Braves made the move from Atlanta to Cobb County. Hankerson’s retirement as county manager was prompted by recently elected Chairman Mike Boyce’s decision only to renew his contract for one more year, citing a need for a “new direction” in the wake of the controversial stadium deal.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes spoke of Hankerson’s ability to work with all people as a “bridge builder” at a time when Cobb County was still somewhat rural and when some were not inclined to be receptive toward a Black leader.

“He knew neither white nor Black, young or old. He knew neither literate or illiterate. He knew us all as one people. And for Cobb County, that was a change, believe me,” Barnes said. “The greatest achievement that David Hankerson had was he was a bridge builder, and he built bridges wherever he went.”

Ashleigh Carrington Fields said while others knew her grandfather as a great leader or the boss, he was “my Pop Pop, the strongest man I’ve ever known.”

“Few family and friends know how much he suffered in his last days, and how diligently he worked to keep himself alive, driving himself to and from chemo appointments, doctors appointments and hospitals throughout the region — facing much of the brutality of cancer alone — yet he never once complained,” she said through tears. “Martin Luther King once said: ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’

“For all of you here today, I come to let you know that David, my Pop Pop, stood strong.”