Former longtime Cobb County manager David Hankerson dies at 77

Explore County manager shepherded Cobb from pastures to pro sports

“David was a giant in our county and unmatched in his leadership and service to commissioners, employees, and civic and business leaders,” Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement. “I could not have accomplished all I did as a district commissioner without his support. My prayers go out to David’s family and the Cobb community during this very difficult time.”

Hankerson’s retirement as county manager was not by his own choice. At the time, recently elected Chairman Mike Boyce opted only to renew his contract for one more year, citing a need for a “new direction” in the wake of the Atlanta Braves stadium deal, a decision that some called unfair.

Current County Manager Jackie McMorris said in a statement that Hankerson’s legacy still lives on, including values he instilled in Cobb: “Integrity, honesty, work hard, show up, and be ready when you show up.”

“I never hated to come to work for Cobb,” Hankerson said to the AJC back in 2017. “I couldn’t wait, I was always here early, always here late.”

After his tenure in Cobb ended, Hankerson worked for the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia as the director of intergovernmental and civic affairs.

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to a news release.