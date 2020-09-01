Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office moves into new $11M building

The agency over the weekend moved into an $11 million, 19,000-square-foot building on County Services Parkway. The new building replaces its old facility on North Marietta Parkway next to the Cobb County Police Department that was constructed in 1978, the county said.

Cobb Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge said the original building opened when the county had one medical examiner and its population was around 250,000 people.