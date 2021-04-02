X

Clayton State to vaccinate 500 students, staff against COVID-19 Friday

Clayton State University will have a mass drive-thru vaccination for students, staff and their families on Friday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton State University will have a mass vaccination of students and staff from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the south metro Atlanta school.

The university has set up the inoculation in a drive-thru vaccination effort in the parking lot of Spivey Hall. The vaccination is for students, staff and their families.

After months of offering the vaccine to targeted age groups, healthcare workers and people with “high risk” medical conditions, Gov. Brian Kemp agreed to allow anyone 16 and older to receive a COVID-19 shot.

Adding college students to the ranks of the vaccinated could help avoid the spread of deadlier variants of the disease, researchers believe. Since June, infection rates among those 18 to 24 have been higher than other groups, according to a recent analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

