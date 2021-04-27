Clayton County Sheriff Hill indicted on civil rights abuse charges

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly violating the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail.
The four-count indictment, filed April 19 and recently unsealed, accuses the sheriff of depriving detainees of their liberty by strapping them to a restraint chair as a form of punishment.
A warrant was issued for Hill’s arrest earlier this month, but it was unclear whether it executed.
Hill early on Tuesday released a statement on his social media: “Today I will begin the process of fighting a political motivated federal legal case. My legal team are the only ones authorized to speak on the details of this matter, and they are confident about the facts of this case.”
The indictment lays out four separate instances in which Hill had aggressive, sometimes profanity-laced interactions with detainees, and afterward allegedly ordered them to be restrained in a chair.
Federal law allows use of a restraint chair to keep inmates from harming themselves or someone else, but the chairs can not be used as a form of punishment.
This story will be updated.