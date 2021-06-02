Gov. Kemp suspends Clayton County Sheriff Hill during indictment

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday suspended Victor Hill from his duties as sheriff of Clayton County.
The controversial law enforcement leader is facing a federal indictment on charges he violated the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail.
The governor in late May appointed state Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds to review the charges and determine whether each “affects the administration of the duties by Sheriff Hill such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected.”
The three person panel said: “The Review Commission found that the indictment of Victor Hill does relate to and does adversely affect the administration of the office of Clayton County Sheriff Hill such that the rights and the interests of the public are adversely affected thereby; and recommended that Victor Hill be suspended from office.”
Hill, who calls himself “The Crime Fighter,” was indicted on federal charges April 19 for allegedly violating the civil rights of jail detainees. He is accused of depriving four men of their liberty in incidents that occurred over several months in 2020 by strapping them to restraint chairs as a form of punishment.
Hill has denied the charges. His attorney Drew Findling had said in May that the review is statutory and that he expected Kemp and the panel to view Hill as a compatriot in upholding the law.