Clayton County Police to hold gun buyback on Saturday

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News
By
34 minutes ago
X

The Clayton County Police Department plans to hold a gun buyback opportunity on Saturday at its headquarters.

The department said it will buy back handguns, shot guns and rifles at the event, which is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at police headquarters at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro. It is the third gun buyback for the department this year.

The department said that pre-paid cards will be issued as payment for the weapons but did not offer a range of the funding.

The event is part of the police department’s safer community initiative. For more information, call 770-477-3747.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage
2h ago

Credit: AP

MURPHY: They can’t run their caucus. How can Republicans run a country?
1h ago

Credit: AP

MURPHY: They can’t run their caucus. How can Republicans run a country?
1h ago

Credit: Nice Lehoux for New City Properties

Fourth Ward’s eclectic designs aim to inspire Beltline visitors
2h ago
The Latest

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
2h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
20h ago
Mayor Andre Dickens nominated for chair of Atlanta Regional Commission
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games
5h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
20h ago
Famous Atlantans share where they turn for local comfort food
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top