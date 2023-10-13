Clayton County Police to hold gun buyback on Saturday

The department said it will buy back handguns, shot guns and rifles at the event, which is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at police headquarters at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro. It is the third gun buyback for the department this year.

The department said that pre-paid cards will be issued as payment for the weapons but did not offer a range of the funding.

The event is part of the police department’s safer community initiative. For more information, call 770-477-3747.