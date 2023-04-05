Clayton County launching Black Restaurant Week in June

Clayton County has announced it plans to launch a Black Restaurant Week in June.
The south metro Atlanta community said it is creating the event, planned for June 19-25, to bring more diners to Clayton County and to address what happened to restaurants led by African Americans during COVID-19.
“The goal of Black Restaurant Week is to support and promote Clayton County’s black-owned restaurants who were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic,” the county said. “We are building Clayton County’s reputation as a foodie destination, which will attract visitors and increase tourism to Clayton County.”
Clayton’s Black Restaurant Week will join Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week Aug. 5-Aug. 14. Atlanta’s event is now in its fifth year.
Clayton is asking restaurants who would like to participate to register by going to seeclaytoncountyga.com.
