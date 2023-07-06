Clayton Commissioner Franklin announces bid for chairmanship

Local News
By
34 minutes ago
X

Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin says she will run for the chairmanship of the governmental body in the next election.

The District 3 commissioner lists among her priorities transportation, education, economic development and public safety. In uplifting Clayton County, she would also focus on transparency and open communication, she said in a news release on her candidacy.

“I firmly believe that the strength of Clayton County lies within the unity and determination of its residents. Together, we have the power to transform challenges into opportunities, obstacles into stepping stones, and dreams into reality, Franklin said in the release.

“As chairwoman, I am dedicated to serving the best interests of all Clayton County residents,” she said. “With my extensive experience, community involvement, and unwavering dedication, I will work tirelessly to propel Clayton County forward.”

Franklin is in her second term on the commission, winning her current four-year term in 2020. She counts among her achievements helping to create a Boys & Girls Club in Clayton and bringing a black box theater to the Flint River Community Center. She also has represented Clayton County at the 18th Annual County Leadership Institute by the National Association of Counties.

The commissioner also is embroiled in a lawsuit against the county brought by former Clayton CFO Ramona Thurman Bivins. Bivins, who is currently the chief financial officer for Clayton County Schools, is suing Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick and the county for breach of contract and retaliation in the board’s 3-2 decision to terminate her contract in June 2022.

Franklin also faces ethics questions over allegations she failed to report certain income on 2021 financial disclosure forms as first reported by the Clayton Crescent.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioner eyes bid for Georgia’s 6th District3h ago

Credit: WSB

The Jolt: GOP White House hopefuls coming to Georgia as Trump charges loom
1h ago

Credit: TNS

For migrant girls, new lives in U.S. bring risk of sexual abuse
2h ago

South Cobb soccer park sparks debate on reaching underserved community
2h ago

South Cobb soccer park sparks debate on reaching underserved community
2h ago

University of Georgia to get $18.5 million for Lake Blackshear property
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Andrew Young learned to swim in sea, but Atlantans can go to his pool
3h ago
Marvin Arrington Sr., former Fulton judge, Atlanta council president, dies at 82
18h ago
Despite stormy early ending, AJC Peachtree Road Race brings out thousands
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top