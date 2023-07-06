Clayton Commissioner Franklin announces bid for chairmanship

Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin says she will run for the chairmanship of the governmental body in the next election.

The District 3 commissioner lists among her priorities transportation, education, economic development and public safety. In uplifting Clayton County, she would also focus on transparency and open communication, she said in a news release on her candidacy.

“I firmly believe that the strength of Clayton County lies within the unity and determination of its residents. Together, we have the power to transform challenges into opportunities, obstacles into stepping stones, and dreams into reality, Franklin said in the release.

“As chairwoman, I am dedicated to serving the best interests of all Clayton County residents,” she said. “With my extensive experience, community involvement, and unwavering dedication, I will work tirelessly to propel Clayton County forward.”

Franklin is in her second term on the commission, winning her current four-year term in 2020. She counts among her achievements helping to create a Boys & Girls Club in Clayton and bringing a black box theater to the Flint River Community Center. She also has represented Clayton County at the 18th Annual County Leadership Institute by the National Association of Counties.

The commissioner also is embroiled in a lawsuit against the county brought by former Clayton CFO Ramona Thurman Bivins. Bivins, who is currently the chief financial officer for Clayton County Schools, is suing Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick and the county for breach of contract and retaliation in the board’s 3-2 decision to terminate her contract in June 2022.

Franklin also faces ethics questions over allegations she failed to report certain income on 2021 financial disclosure forms as first reported by the Clayton Crescent.