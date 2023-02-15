Federal judge to hear former Clayton CFO lawsuit against county leader

A federal judge will hear arguments in March on whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin.
Former Clayton County CFO Ramona Thurman Bivins filed a lawsuit against Franklin in October for breach of contract and retaliation in the Clayton Commission’s 3-2 decision to terminate her contract in June.
Franklin’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in December. That motion will be heard at 1:30 p.m. March 17 before the U.S. District Court Judge William M. Ray. The hearing will take place in courtroom 1705 of the Richard B. Russell Federal Building, 75 Ted Turner Drive in Atlanta.
Bivins is also suing Commissioners Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick over her termination. Anderson and Hambrick also filed to dismiss the legal action in December. It was not clear whether their motions would be heard along with Franklin’s.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com