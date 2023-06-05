City Hall hits maximum capacity

By 1 p.m. people still in lining the streets outside to get into City Hall had to wait for others to come out before they could enter. Security confirmed that fire department notified them that the building had hit its maximum capacity.
According to the city, the atrium can hold 500 people and the council chambers can seat 200 people.
Atlanta City Hall is at max capacity, per security. They’re only letting people in one at a time as people leave. pic.twitter.com/f3MdNecsxs— Brian Eason (@brianeason) June 5, 2023
Editors' Picks
The Latest