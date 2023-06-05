X

City Hall hits maximum capacity

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

By 1 p.m. people still in lining the streets outside to get into City Hall had to wait for others to come out before they could enter. Security confirmed that fire department notified them that the building had hit its maximum capacity.

According to the city, the atrium can hold 500 people and the council chambers can seat 200 people.

About the Authors

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
Follow Brian Eason on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?4h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

AJC names Sharif Durhams managing editor of news
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death in parked truck outside Conyers motel
24m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
1h ago

A look back at James Beard Award winners with Atlanta ties
1h ago
The Latest
Council to allow more speakers
19m ago
Afternoon update: Key things to know
24m ago
Over 350 people sign up to speak before council
47m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
2h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top