Bottoms joins rare group of 1-term Atlanta mayors

Prior to LeCraw, William Hartsfield served one term as mayor from 1937 to 1941 and then ran again after LeCraw’s resignation. Hartsfield would then serve as mayor until 1962, making him Atlanta’s longest-serving mayor in history.

Every other mayor since Jackson — Andrew Young, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin and Kasim Reed — have served two full terms.

Until Hartsfield, most Atlanta mayors in the 20th century served only one term at a time. James Woodward was elected to three terms (1899-1901, 1905-07 and 1913-17) as was James Key (1919-23 and 1931-37).

Bottoms’ decision not to seek a second term marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive who months ago was among those President Joe Biden considered for his running mate, and then for a Cabinet position.

Bottoms also joins a growing list of other big-city mayors who are quitting after one term. In November, St. Louis’ mayor at the time, Lyda Krewson, announced she would not pursue a second term. In December, Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle also opted out of a reelection bid.